Pilot dies crash in crash at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A pilot was killed in a crash Friday afternoon while departing the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport in Avoca, Luzerne County.
The number three aircraft of the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team was involved in the crash at around 12:36 p.m., according to officials
Andy Travnicek was the pilot and sole occupant. There were no injuries on the ground. Andy was a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, served in the U.S. Armed Forces and was also a commercial airline pilot, the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team said in a release.
A thorough investigation is underway with local law enforcement, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.