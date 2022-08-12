Thousands of pierogis made for Luzerne County bazaar

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — This weekend is all about delicious food across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.
St. John's Church Bazaar kicked off Friday in Larksville.
Church volunteers made a whopping 44,000 pierogies to sell at the bazaar.
This is the first time the bazaar has returned since the pandemic so volunteers expected people to be extra hungry.
"They begin, end of April, right after Easter basically. Once a week they have pierogi-making parties. As they are there on Monday mornings, the early crew comes in and 3-3:30 then the rest come in at 9. They stay until they're finished and we always give a free lunch for everybody. So it's a wonderful time for fellowship and a lot of hard work," said Father Jerry Gurka, pastor of the church.
It's not just pierogies though, there are also baked goods and theme baskets up for grabs.
The St. John's Church bazaar runs through Sunday in Larksville.
