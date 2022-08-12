Thousands of pierogis made for Luzerne County bazaar

This is the first time the bazaar has returned since the pandemic so volunteers expected people to be extra hungry.

"They begin, end of April, right after Easter basically. Once a week they have pierogi-making parties. As they are there on Monday mornings, the early crew comes in and 3-3:30 then the rest come in at 9. They stay until they're finished and we always give a free lunch for everybody. So it's a wonderful time for fellowship and a lot of hard work," said Father Jerry Gurka, pastor of the church.