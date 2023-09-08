Pickup hit by gunfire on Interstate 81

Police say someone fired shots at the vehicle near the Pittston exit Thursday night.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating gunfire on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

Troopers say someone fired shots at a white pickup truck on Interstate 81 near the Pittston exit (175) in Pittston Township around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The driver pulled off the highway into a gas station on Route 315. The driver and passenger were not hit by the gunfire but were hit by broken glass. They were checked out by EMTs.

No arrest has been made. Police say they have a person of interest.