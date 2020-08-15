x
Philly Naked Bike Ride called off because of the coronavirus

The annual event usually draws thousands of nude cyclists for a trip around Philadelphia and its tourist sites.
FILE—In this file photo from Sept. 8, 2018, a naked biker poses for photos as other participants ride past during that year's annual Philly Naked Bike Ride in Philadelphia. Organizers who'd been gearing up for this year's event that usually draws thousands of nude cyclists for a trip around Philadelphia and its tourist sites said Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 that the city's COVID-19 cases made them halt their planning and slam the brakes on the scheduled Aug. 29 date. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

PHILADELPHIA — The coronavirus pandemic has slammed the brakes on this year’s Philly Naked Bike Ride. 

The annual event usually draws thousands of nude cyclists for a trip around Philadelphia and its tourist sites.

It had been set for Aug. 29. But organizers who’d been gearing up for it said Friday the city’s COVID-19 cases made them halt their planning. 

They say canceling this year’s event "is the most responsible thing to do.” But they have a message for would-be naked riders eager to break free of their home lockdowns: They hope to be back riding next year. 

