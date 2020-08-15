Philly Naked Bike Ride called off because of the coronavirus

The annual event usually draws thousands of nude cyclists for a trip around Philadelphia and its tourist sites.

PHILADELPHIA — The coronavirus pandemic has slammed the brakes on this year’s Philly Naked Bike Ride.

It had been set for Aug. 29. But organizers who’d been gearing up for it said Friday the city’s COVID-19 cases made them halt their planning.