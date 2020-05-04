Philadelphia brewery creates 'Tiger King' inspired beer

The brew was named after a main character of the Netflix documentary miniseries.

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia brewing company known for its unique beer names has dropping its latest brew.

Evil Genius Beer Company joined the cultural phenomenon and created a 'Tiger King' inspired beer.

It's a 4.2 ABV pale ale called, "Felt cute might feed my husband to a tiger later IDK.'

The brewery named the beer after one of the show's main characters and speculation about the disappearance of her husband.

Trevor Hayward, co-owner of Evil Genius Beer Company, says the beer's flavor doesn't necessarily have anything to do with the name.

"We tend to kinda lean into cultural relevance, as such, and a lot of our beer names come from either nostalgic things. But, also we at times use current events as things in terms of how we name our beers. The response has been overwhelmingly positive and kind of awesome to be honest," said Hayward.