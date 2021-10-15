Healthcare workers prepare as FDA is poised to approve boosters for J&J and Moderna

Final approval could come by the end of the month

Vaccine providers across Pennsylvania are awaiting approval from the FDA on booster shots for Pfizer & Moderna.

"The operation is in place, it's really about getting the final details on how we should implement the strategy," said Dr. Graham Snyder of UPMC.

A FDA advisory panel recommended approval for booster shots for both J&J and Moderna. The FDA must still give official approval in a vote that could come by the end of the month.

A booster was previously approved for Pfizer in September.

UPMC doctors Yealy & Snyder answer questions over COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, worries over how fast the vaccine rolled out, and concerns over long-term effects. Listen to what they have to say as more boosters could soon be approved #COVID19 @fox43 https://t.co/jgEPf7hMUt pic.twitter.com/pimpFVESSn — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) October 15, 2021

The FDA will also discuss if different COVID-19 vaccinations can be mixed.

"It's not that you need a booster because all of a sudden you're unprotected again," said Dr. Donald Yealy of UPMC. "The people who are unprotected are those that haven't chosen the vaccine yet and a very small proportion of the population who simply never responded to the first dose."

UPMC doctors stressed all three vaccinations provide protection against COVID-19. They also encouraged people who are unvaccinated to take the shot.