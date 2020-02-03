Pete Buttigieg to end historic presidential campaign

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is suspending his campaign, a campaign aide confirms.

Pete Buttigieg will exit the Democratic presidential race on Sunday, according to multiple aides, ending a campaign that vaulted the once-unknown mayor from South Bend, Indiana, to a top presidential contender.

Buttigieg's run was historic. He is the first openly gay man to launch a competitive campaign for president, and he broke barriers by becoming the first gay candidate to earn primary delegates for a major party's presidential nomination.

After initial success in Iowa and New Hampshire, Buttigieg's campaign struggled to win over voters of color, a key base to the Democratic Party, hurting his performance in Nevada and South Carolina, two states where Buttigieg finished significantly behind the race's front runners.

Buttigieg was scheduled to fly from Selma, Alabama, to Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, but during the flight he informed reporters that he would be flying back to his hometown of South Bend to make an announcement on the future of his campaign. That announcement, aides said, is that he is ending his run.

Buttigieg made the decision on Sunday, aides said, after he struggled to compete in South Carolina's primary and had little path toward success on Super Tuesday.

"He believes this is the right thing to do right now for our country and the country to heal this divided nation and defeat President Trump," the aide said.

The aide added: "He decided that now was the time and, I think that is exactly why he is getting out. He believes this is the right thing to do."

Buttigieg signaled throughout the final weeks of his campaign that he was aware the race was coming to a close. As Buttigieg warned supporters against nominating Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and his "inflexible, ideological revolution," his campaign released a memo days later worrying that Sanders could enjoy an "seemingly insurmountable delegate lead" after the Super Tuesday contests.

In the end, Buttigieg didn't make it to Super Tuesday.