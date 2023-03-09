One hospitalized after fall at Worlds End State Park

Rescue crews were called to Worlds End State Park around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Pa. — One person is hospitalized after a fall at a state park in Sullivan County.

Crews were called to Worlds End State Park in Forks Township around 6:45 a.m. Sunday after a hiker fell approximately 50 feet while hiking a waterfall.

First responders from Sullivan, Lycoming, and Clinton counties worked for hours to make their way to the fall victim and move them to safety.

The hiker was flown to Geisinger Danville to be treated for their injuries. There is no word on the severity of their condition.

