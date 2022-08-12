FBI agent shoots, kills 28-year-old man on Metro platform

The person killed has been identified by police as 28-year-old Troy Bullock of Southeast DC.

WASHINGTON — Multiple agencies are investigating after an off-duty FBI Special agent shot and killed a man after an alleged altercation on a Metro platform just before 6:30 p.m.

According to a spokesperson with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), one person was killed in the shooting that happened at Metro Center. Police have identified the person shot as 28-year-old Troy Bullock of Southeast D.C.

In a press conference Wednesday night, investigators claim the incident began as an altercation between Bullock and the off-duty FBI special agent. During the fight, the pair went over a nearby wall, falling eight feet.

The struggle continued after the two fell, and shortly afterward, the agent shot Bullock, according to officials.

Investigators said they recovered a handgun from Bullock.

The FBI released a statement following the shooting, saying in part:

"The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division."

WMATA said the officer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Red Line service was delayed through all downtown stations while trains were single-tracking due to police activity. All trains were operating as normal by Thursday morning.

The shooting happened on the same night that President Biden spoke at the National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence at St. Marks Episcopal Church on Capitol Hill.