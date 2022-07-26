People rush to stores after Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $830M

Right now, the Mega Millions jackpot sits at $830 million. If won, it will be the third largest Mega Millions prize in the game's 20-year history.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — $830 million is on the line as one of the largest lottery jackpots in American history is up for grabs.

The Mega Millions jackpot is bringing more customers into convenience stores, gas stations, and supermarkets like BG's in Minersville.

"I didn't really know what the big buzz was about until I came in and everyone was getting the Mega Million, and I was like, 'okay, there's got to be some big winning tonight because everyone's just buying the same thing over and over again in 20 tickets to the same thing,'" Justin Lescavage, BG's employee, said.

Stephanie Herb said they're seeing people from all walks of life at their lottery counter — especially elderly people because BG's is one of the few places that has an in-person service for lottery tickets.

"We give a more personal touch. They can come in and tell us their numbers. We can give them a quick pick. We can make them pick their own numbers, and it's not all at a machine that they have to do it," Herb said.

"Some people like to know who they're getting the ticket from. Some people will call me their good luck charm because I can't pick a winning ticket for myself, but I can pick a $100 winning ticket for someone else. Some people like to get to know that person that sells them the ticket, they'll tip them if they win big," Lescavage said.

Seeing so many customers inspired some employees at BG's to buy tickets, too.

"We certainly are, we all put in money, and we're hoping to win big," Herb said.

"I think I might actually pitch in like $3 to get one. I've never done one of these tickets before," Lescavage said.

According to the Mega Millions website, there's a one in 303 million chance of winning. You can try your luck by getting tickets before 9:59 p.m. in Pennsylvania.

"Well, I would just make sure you have all your numbers picked. That's always good, or if you want to just go fly by night and do a quick pick, just try your luck," Hades said.

