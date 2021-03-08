'Suspicious object' found on Pentagon property investigated

WASHINGTON — Pentagon police found a suspicious object on their premises Tuesday morning, according to Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA).
PFPA said around 6:30 a.m., a police unit on patrol noticed the suspicious object in the South parking. This prompted officers to block off the area to investigate.
PFPA Hazardous Device Unit was called to the scene and safely grabbed the suspected object and deemed it an "all clear." The details about the object are unknown.
Buses were temporarily rerouted away from the bus bay at The Pentagon due to the suspicious object investigation, a WMATA official told WUSA9. Service was resumed for about 10 minutes.
There was a heavy police presence in the area surrounding the Pentagon. WUSA9 was at the scene and captured several law enforcement vehicles on the south side.
The incident is under further investigation, PFPA said.
This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide the latest update as additional information becomes available.
