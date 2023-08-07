Pennsylvania State Police launch body camera program

Pennsylvania State Police are working to ensure public and police safety with a new body camera initiative.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new body camera pilot program was announced Monday at the Pennsylvania State Police department headquarters in Harrisburg.

Along with documenting any potential evidence, the goal of the pilot program is to give troopers the tools to review best practices, review policies, and identify needs for departments around the state.

The body cameras will also provide transparency to the public.

"We are committed to holding ourselves to a higher standard of accountability to earn respect," said Colonel Christopher Paris, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner.

The pilot program will begin at the Carlisle Barracks for the next 60 days and will eventually expand to 87 patrol stations across the Commonwealth.