Pennsylvania man arrested in connection with murder of 4 University of Idaho students

Officials in Moscow, Idaho, say a 28-year-old man was arrested today in the Pocono Mountains.

MOSCOW, Idaho — A 28-year-old man was arrested today in the Pocono Mountains in connection with the murders of four students at the University of Idaho. According to Monroe County officials, the suspect is Bryan Kohberger, of Albrightsville.

According to ABC News, officials in Idaho knew who they were looking for and had tracked the man down to Pennsylvania.

Local police and the FBI made the arrest this morning, and Kohberger appeared before a judge at 8:30 a.m. 

The four college students were murdered on Nov. 13 at an off-campus home.

Moscow Police say a press conference will be held with more details on the case at 4 p.m. EST.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.

