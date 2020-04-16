Pennsylvania hospitals seeking $2 billion from state government to survive COVID-19

The Hospital Association of Pennsylvania says it needs $500 million in tax relief and $1.5 billion in emergency funds in addition to federal money.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania hospitals are using all resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and its inability to handle any elective surgeries they claim is causing an estimated 40% drop in annual revenue.

Hospitals have been asked to forgo these expensive surgeries to focus their attention on the novel Coronavirus, which is why Hospital Association of Pennsylvania CEO Andy Carter says they are now asking Governor Tom Wolf and the state legislature to help offset the costs.

The association, better known as HAP, is asking for $500 million in tax relief, focusing on two quarterly assessment payments to be made at the first of May and June. Those payments are money which the state uses to match federal funds, which then gets redistributed across the commonwealth. Carter is also asking the state for $1.5 billion to create an emergency fund, designed to help frontline medical workers get through the COVID-19 crisis, and ensure all hospitals are able to stay open.

"We immediately need the state to work with us and cover these payments so hospitals can fight COVID-19 today and carry out the mission of providing care for patients tomorrow," Carter said in a statement.

According to healthcare publication Beckers Hospital Review, there are 117 hospitals nationwide now planning to furlough workers. Among them, according to Philadelphia's WHYY, is the Philly-based healthcare network Einstein.

FOX43 submitted a question to Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine's daily press briefing, asking if she thought commonwealth hospitals were going to need a bailout given the impacts COVID-19 is having on the healthcare system. She did not take the question during her briefing, but did respond after, writing:

The Wolf Administration has been working with our hospital partners to make sure they remain financially solvent. Governor Wolf launched the HELP program for hospitals, and they also are receiving funds directly through the federal government. Our hospitals are on the front lines of this crisis and we will continue to support them.

HELP, which the secretary is referring to, is the Hospital Emergency Loan Program, recently announced by the governor as a $450 million loan package for hospitals statewide. The maximum loan size is $10 million per hospital at an interest rate of 0.5 percent.

“HAP appreciates the commonwealth’s gesture toward relieving a cash flow crunch, but a loan, capped at a relatively modest amount, falls dramatically short of what is needed to shore up the hospital community’s short- and long-term solvency,” Carter said.

Pennsylvania hospitals are also set to receive nearly $1.25 billion in emergency funding from the recently passed federal CARES Act.

HAP's request would ultimately lie within the legislature's ability to fund it. State Representative Paul Schemel (R-Franklin), the House Health Subcommittee chairman on healthcare, says HAP is asking the government to use the federal money to pay for the quarterly assessments. Hospitals' requests are not unreasonable, he says. The issue though is that hospitals aren't the only ones seeking emergency funding due to COVID-19.

"We are going to be stretched financially," Schemel said. "We have a lot of dogs barking right now. Schools are barking at us, fire departments, hospitals. It's a developing line of recipients who need state dollars."