PennDOT reopening some driver license centers

Two of them are in North Central Pennsylvania.
PennDOT is opening two driver license centers in central Pennsylvania beginning Friday, May 8.

The Selinsgrove and Williamsport centers will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.  

Wednesday and Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. will be designated times for customers 60 years or older.

People will be screened before entering. You will have to wear a mask and seating is limited to maintain social distancing.

Services will be limited. These are the services that will be offered as the centers open:

  • Commercial Driver License (CDL) transactions, including renewals, replacements, Medical Examiner’s Certificates (MECs), date of proof transactions, Hazardous Material Recertifications, and related transactions;
  • Initial issuance transactions, including out-of-state transfers, ID card issuance, and related transactions;
  • Photo license services;
  • Driver license restoration services that cannot be completed online or via mail;
  • Medical-related testing; and
  • Non-U.S. citizen transaction processing.

PennDOT says more centers will opening in the coming days in the yellow counties in Pennsylvania.

Customers seeking renewal of their non-commercial license or ID should renew online or by mail to avoid an unnecessary visit to the Driver License Center.

For more information, visit the DMV's website or PennDOT's website.