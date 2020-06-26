PennDOT extends expiration dates for driver license's, ID cards and learner's permits

Driver License's, ID cards and permits with an expiration date from March 16, 2020 to July 31, 2020 is extended until July 31, 2020.

PennDOT announces it is extending expiration dates for driver license's, ID cards and learner's permits to July 31, in response to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

These are in addition to extensions announced on May 27.

The following were previously extended until June 30, 2020 and will not be extended: