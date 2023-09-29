Pocono Mountain Harley Davidson is starting a patch wall to honor first responders.

Example video title will go here for this video

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Everybody knows motorcycle riders love their patches and at Pocono Mountain Harley Davidson near Tannersville, the dealership is looking to collect many. But not the kind you might think.

To honor first responders, the dealership is starting a patch wall.

General Sales Manager Ty Shoemaker came up with the idea after receiving this patch from a first responder while he was on a bike trip in Ocean City Maryland.

"A lot of things are going on in your life that sometimes you don't take the time to thank them and I think it would be a good idea to show our support and how great they really are and how we appreciate them," Shoemaker said.

An appreciation, that goes far beyond the patch wall idea for Shoemaker.

When he was a teenager, he was in a terrible motorcycle crash in Snydersville. Those who were first on the scene left a lasting impression on him.

"I've been in some bad hits and accidents and I've been picked up on the side of the road and when I was at a very young age, I was 16 years old. It was my first accident and they really, really made it a safe place for me. Even though I broke 11 bones. they really made it a safe place for me," Shoemaker said.

Now his mission is to make sure first responders like the ones who helped him are honored every day at the dealership.

And not just those who are from the area.

"All around the U.S.. We're asking all EMS, EMTs, Police, and Fire anything you can think of First Responders. Send us your patches here at the dealership," Falon Lobb, the Marketing Manager at the dealership said.

In addition to the wall, the dealership and the Latin American Motorcycle Association are feeding first responders on Saturday, November 18th.

If you are interested in sending your first responder patch, you can do so but seeing it to: Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson Attn: Marketing Manager 110 Hill Motor Lodge Rd. Tannersville, PA 18372.