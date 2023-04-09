Paddling on the Lehigh River this Labor Day

Many say being on the river was the perfect way to end the long holiday weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Rafts filled the Lehigh River in Jim Thorpe as hundreds of people chose to soak up the last bit of summer, paddling down the river.

"We had a great combination of weather and water this weekend. We had really great water levels in the Lehigh River, perfect for rafting and we had/ just great weather to be on the water getting wet and enjoying the outdoors," said Sierra Fogal, the operations manager with Pocono Whitewater rafting.

Plenty of families came out, like these guys from Collegeville near Pottstown.

They said they didn't want to waste a perfect day outside.

"It's Labor Day we wanted to find a fun family activity to get out and the weather's beautiful so you know. We're going to have nice weather the sunshine, just get outside and have some fun," said Matt Schondra.

Employees with Pocono Whitewater Rafting say they've been slammed all weekend long with people wanting to get out on the river and with the beautiful sunny day, like today the rafting company says they are putting 500 people out on the water.

But it wasn't originally this busy.

Fogal says despite being busy all weekend long, bookings for this holiday weekend actually started off slow.

"We were a little bit concerned earlier in the week. Were wondering are we going to have a lazy Labor Day weekend and then as the weather forecast came out everyone started to look at it they were like you know what I wanna go whitewater rafting," Fogal said.

This Group of 30 people from Long Island, booked last minute and they're happy they did.

"It was great yesterday. So we were hoping it would be nice and we also checked the weather this morning. So it came out to be good. We were coming no matter sun or rain, so we would be here," said Jobind Minhas.

Many say being on the river was the perfect way to end the long holiday weekend.

Related Articles Labor Day fun at Knoebels