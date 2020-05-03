As of Thursday morning, there are no reported cases of Coronavirus in Pennsylvania. However, that isn't stopping the Pennsylvania Department of Health from planning for a potential outbreak. Nate Wardle, a spokesperson with the department, spoke with FOX43 Morning News' Matt Maisel about how the commonwealth is trying to stay ahead of the virus, and what Pennsylvanians should continue to remain concerned about in regards to the virus.
Pa. Health Department talks Coronavirus concerns on FOX43 Morning News
Nate Wardle, a spokesperson with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, explains how the state is preparing for a possible outbreak.