PA Dept. of Health: 7,652 new cases of COVID-19 over weekend

Over 12 million vaccinations, 65% of Pennsylvanians over 18 vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that between 12:00 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21 and Monday, Aug. 23, there were 7,652 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,269,555.

There are 1,463 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 391 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 13 – Aug. 19 stood at 6.9%.

Between 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, there were 17 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,076 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Aug. 22, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Aug. 22, 65% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 12,021,903 total vaccine doses as of Monday, Aug. 23.

5,883,754 people are fully vaccinated; with 47,133 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 16,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

There are 174,216 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 5,073,196 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 73,057 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,811 cases among employees, for a total of 88,750 at 1,604 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,542 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 29,934 of total cases have been among health care workers.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians: