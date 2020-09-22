Over 25 people charged with gang-related gun purchases in Scranton

The police investigation was dubbed 'Operation Grabbing Straws.'

SCRANTON, Pa. — Charges have been filed against more than two dozen people involved in an investigation dubbed "Operation Grabbing Straws."

The district attorney says 26 people were charged in connection with the purchase of guns used in, or intended to be used in, gang-related violence in Scranton.

Some of those charged included "straw purchasers," people who buy guns legally to give to gang members.

Twenty-five guns were seized.

Authorities say the suspects were involved in various gangs including the Crips, Bloods, and Lost Boyz Family.