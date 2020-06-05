Military Personnel and Veterans Can Now File Naturalization Application Online

Online filing allows aliens to submit forms electronically, check the status of their case and receive notices from USCIS

WASHINGTON — .S. Citizenship and Immigration Services today announced that U.S. service members and veterans can now file Form N-400, Application for Naturalization, online.

Online filing allows aliens to submit forms electronically, check the status of their case and receive notices from USCIS. USCIS is using innovation and technology to meet the needs of applicants, petitioners, and employees. Regardless of the paper or electronic format of an application or petition, USCIS is committed to ensuring a secure and efficient process for all.

“We’re excited to offer our service men and women the convenience of filing their naturalization application online,” said USCIS Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow. “USCIS has always been committed to supporting the immigration needs of those who currently serve or previously served the United States in the armed forces. Citizenship is the one of the distinct privileges our nation bestows and we are proud to naturalize those who put their lives on the line for our country.”

Those currently serving or who have served in the armed forces may be eligible to apply for naturalization under special provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Under these special provisions, the naturalization application fee is waived for military members and veterans, as are some of the requirements. Until now, U.S. service members and veterans filed a paper Form N-400. Provisions of the law extend some immigration benefits to the family member of a service member. Please see our website for additional information.

Further, for biometrics requirements, we may use previously submitted biometrics if available. If U.S. service members are stationed outside the United States, they may submit two properly completed FD-258 fingerprint cards and two passport-style photos taken by the military police or officials with the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. embassy or U.S. consulate.

Individuals can file 10 USCIS forms online:

Form AR-11, Alien’s Change of Address Card

Form G-639, Freedom of Information/Privacy Act Request

Form I-90, Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card

Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative

Form I-539, Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status (Form I-539 is the first online application filing that uses USCIS’ eProcessing strategy. Check your eligibility for online filing of this form at uscis.gov/i539online . )

) Form N-336, Request for a Hearing on a Decision in Naturalization Proceedings (Under Section 336 of the INA)

Form N-400, Application for Naturalization

Form N-565, Application for Replacement Naturalization/Citizenship Document

Form N-600, Application for Certificate of Citizenship

Form N-600K, Application for Citizenship and Issuance of Certificate Under Section 322

To file these forms online, individuals must first create a USCIS online account at myaccount.uscis.dhs.gov. This free account allows them to:

Submit and track the status of their forms;

Pay their fees;

Track the status of their case;

Communicate with USCIS through a secure inbox; and

Respond to requests for evidence.

USCIS still accepts the latest paper version of all forms by mail.

To better serve our military, USCIS offers a toll-free military help line, 877-CIS-4MIL (877-247-4645, TTY: 800-877-8339) and e-mail address at militaryinfo@uscis.dhs.gov exclusively for current members of the military and their families, as well as veterans. Representatives are available to answer calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central, excluding federal holidays. Service members and their families stationed in the U.S. or overseas may access the help line using the toll-free number through their base telephone operator or using the Defense Switched Network. Additional information is available on our website.