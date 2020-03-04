One of two missing Kennedy family members bodies have been recovered, officials say

Two canoers who went missing after a trip near Annapolis have been identified as Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and great-grandson.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean's body was recovered days after she and her 8-year-old son went missing last week during a canoe trip off the coast of Annapolis, officials say.

McKean and her son are the granddaughter and great-grandson of Robert F. Kennedy.

On Friday night, the family said in a statement that the search for Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and McKean’s 8-year-old son had shifted to a "recovery" mission.

McKean's son is still missing as of Monday evening.

“With profound sadness, I share the news that the search for my beloved daughter Maeve and grandson Gideon has turned from rescue to recovery," Maeve's mother, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, said in a statement. "Our hearts are crushed, yet we shall try to summon the grace of God and what strength we have to honor the hope, energy and passion that Maeve and Gideon set forth into the world. My family thanks all for the outpouring of love and prayers as we grieve and try to bear this devastating loss."

The Coast Guard said it searched for the two canoers last seen Thursday evening 10 miles south of Annapolis near Herring Bay, Md.

The missing canoers have been identified as a 41-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend -- Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter -- and her 8-year-old son, Gideon, Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday.

Maryland State Police notified the Coast Guard that two people were seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe near Herring Bay and not seen again by the person who made the report.

The Coast Guard said an Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Annapolis 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew were launched to assist in the search Thursday evening.

Several Coast Guard crews continued to search Friday morning. Members of the Queen Anne County Police Department, Anne Arundel County Police Department, Maryland Natural Resource Police and Maryland State Police are also assisting in search efforts.

The search was suspended late Friday evening.