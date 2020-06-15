Limited on-campus classes to resume this fall at PSU

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In-person classes at Penn State University's main and satellite campuses will resume this fall.
University officials announced today that faculty, staff, and students will be back on campus in a limited capacity when classes begin in late August.
Penn State officials say in-person classes will end in late November, and students will virtually complete finals and other classwork to minimize travel and lower the risk of spreading coronavirus on campuses.
The university plans to bring employees back to campuses this summer in a phased approach to prepare for the fall semester.