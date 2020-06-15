Limited on-campus classes to resume this fall at PSU

Faculty, staff, and students will be back on campus in a limited capacity.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In-person classes at Penn State University's main and satellite campuses will resume this fall.

University officials announced today that faculty, staff, and students will be back on campus in a limited capacity when classes begin in late August.

Penn State officials say in-person classes will end in late November, and students will virtually complete finals and other classwork to minimize travel and lower the risk of spreading coronavirus on campuses.