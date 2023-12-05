Calling all Marylanders! Do you want a free Old Bay tattoo?

On May 16, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., the brand is partnering with the Baltimore Tattoo Museum to offer free custom tattoos to fans.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BALTIMORE, Maryland — How much do you love Old Bay? Enough to make it permanent? If so, we have the perfect event for you.

On May 16, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., Old Bay is partnering with the Baltimore Tattoo Museum to offer free custom tattoos in celebration of Preakness 148.

Anyone who stops by the event can enter for a chance to win two platinum VIP tickets to Preakness 148 with access to Preakness Live featuring Bruno Mars, next Saturday, May 20.

Two additional winners will each receive a set of two general admission tickets, with winners being drawn the following day.

Tattoos will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited availability.

Three tattoo options will be available to choose from and are each custom designed for the event.

The designs include crabs, crab mallets, and the iconic Old Bay logo with a Black-eyed Susan (the state flower for Maryland).

Officials say this year's designs will be released to the public on Monday.

For more information on Old Bay events taking place during Preakness Week, click here.