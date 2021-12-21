Officials warn of possible exposures to rabid cat in Cumberland County

Officials say the gray and white tabby barn cat was found on Lutztown Road in Boiling Springs on Dec. 13.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is warning of possible exposure to a rabid cat found last week in Cumberland County.

The Department of Health says that because there are nearby farms with around 12 cats roaming between them, other unvaccinated cats may have been exposed to the rabid cat.

Currently, four people are receiving rabies post-exposure treatments after being bitten or scratched, health officials say.

Officials say anyone exposed to the cat is encouraged to call the Cumberland County State Health Center Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 717-243-5159. After hours, or to call toll-free, call 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258).

Anyone with a pet who may have been exposed should contact their veterinarian for advice to protect the pet and their family.