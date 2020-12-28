Nursing homes begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

CVS & Walgreens are teaming up with the federal government to administer the vaccine to skilled nursing facilities

Today the federal government is starting its rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations to nursing homes and other skilled nursing facilities in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania health leaders stress the effort is being conducted entirely in the control of the federal government. Therefore, the federal government will decide where the vaccines are distributed and how. A statewide dashboard of nursing homes who have received the vaccinations is set to be released on Tuesday.

Walgreens & CVS are teaming up with the federal government to administer the vaccinations.

