Nursing homes begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

Today the federal government is starting its rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations to nursing homes and other skilled nursing facilities in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania health leaders stress the effort is being conducted entirely in the control of the federal government. Therefore, the federal government will decide where the vaccines are distributed and how. A statewide dashboard of nursing homes who have received the vaccinations is set to be released on Tuesday.
Walgreens & CVS are teaming up with the federal government to administer the vaccinations.
Statement from CVS
"Our efforts across Pennsylvania begin today. In total we’ve partnered with more than 2,200 facilities in the state and are prepared to vaccinate nearly 280,000 residents and staff in the coming weeks...Our army of healthcare professionals -- pharmacists, nurses and licensed pharmacy technicians -- are very familiar with this patient population, and they are excited about bringing peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff and their loved ones." -Matt Blanchette, Manager, Retail Communications, CVS Pharmacy