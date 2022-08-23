Nursing home workers across Pennsylvania getting ready to strike

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A union representing three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania put out the strike notice on Monday.
Workers are demanding better pay, health care, and staffing conditions.
They will hit the picket lines on September 2, 2022.
Seven nursing homes in our area have been named in the strike notice, including ones in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, and Schuylkill counties.
Full list of facilities named in the strike:
Comprehensive Healthcare
- The Grove at Irwin: 249 Maus Dr, Irwin, PA 15642
- The Grove at New Castle: 715 Harbor St, New Castle, PA 16101
- The Grove at Harmony: 191 Evergreen Mill Rd, Harmony, PA 16037
- The Grove at Washington: 1198 W Wylie Ave, Washington, PA 15301
Guardian Healthcare
- Beaver Valley Healthcare & Rehab: 257 Georgetown Rd, Beaver Falls, PA 15010
- Clarion Health & Rehab: 999 Heidrick St, Clarion, PA 16214
- Meyersdale Healthcare & Rehab: 201 Hospital Dr, Meyersdale, PA 15552
- Oil City Healthcare & Rehab: 1293 Grandview Rd, Oil City, PA 16301
- Riverside Rehab & Nursing: 500 Hospital St, Taylor, PA 18517
- Titusville Healthcare & Rehab: 81 W Dillon Dr, Titusville, PA 16354
- Uniontown Healthcare & Rehab: 129 Franklin Ave, Uniontown, PA 15401
- Guardian Elder Care at Nanticoke: 159 Old Newport St #151, Nanticoke, PA 18634
- Richland Healthcare & Rehab: 349 Vo Tech Dr, Johnstown, PA 15904
- Belair Healthcare & Rehab: 100 Little Dr, Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Priority Healthcare
- The Meadows at Blue Ridge: 10 House Ave, Camp Hill, PA 17011
- The Meadows at West Shore: 770 Poplar Church Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011
- The Gardens at Easton/Praxis: 500 Washington St, Easton, PA 18042
- Rose City Nursing & Rehab at Lancaster: 425 N Duke St #4905, Lancaster, PA 17602
- The Meadows at York Terrace: 2401 W Market St, Pottsville, PA 17901
- Fairlane Gardens Nursing & Rehab at Reading: 21 Fairlane Rd, Reading, PA 19606
- The Gardens at Wyoming Valley (Summit): 50 N Pennsylvania Ave, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
- The Gardens at East Mountain: 101 E Mountain Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
- The Meadows at Stroud: 221 E Brown St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
Other ownership
- Shenandoah Heights Healthcare: 200 Pennsylvania Ave, Shenandoah, PA 17976