Nursing home workers across Pennsylvania getting ready to strike

Nursing home workers across the state are getting ready to strike.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A union representing three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania put out the strike notice on Monday.

Workers are demanding better pay, health care, and staffing conditions.

They will hit the picket lines on September 2, 2022.

Seven nursing homes in our area have been named in the strike notice, including ones in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, and Schuylkill counties.

Full list of facilities named in the strike:

Comprehensive Healthcare

The Grove at Irwin: 249 Maus Dr, Irwin, PA 15642

The Grove at New Castle: 715 Harbor St, New Castle, PA 16101

The Grove at Harmony: 191 Evergreen Mill Rd, Harmony, PA 16037

The Grove at Washington: 1198 W Wylie Ave, Washington, PA 15301

Guardian Healthcare

Beaver Valley Healthcare & Rehab: 257 Georgetown Rd, Beaver Falls, PA 15010

Clarion Health & Rehab: 999 Heidrick St, Clarion, PA 16214

Meyersdale Healthcare & Rehab: 201 Hospital Dr, Meyersdale, PA 15552

Oil City Healthcare & Rehab: 1293 Grandview Rd, Oil City, PA 16301

Riverside Rehab & Nursing: 500 Hospital St, Taylor, PA 18517

Titusville Healthcare & Rehab: 81 W Dillon Dr, Titusville, PA 16354

Uniontown Healthcare & Rehab: 129 Franklin Ave, Uniontown, PA 15401

Guardian Elder Care at Nanticoke: 159 Old Newport St #151, Nanticoke, PA 18634

Richland Healthcare & Rehab: 349 Vo Tech Dr, Johnstown, PA 15904

Belair Healthcare & Rehab: 100 Little Dr, Lower Burrell, PA 15068

Priority Healthcare

The Meadows at Blue Ridge: 10 House Ave, Camp Hill, PA 17011

The Meadows at West Shore: 770 Poplar Church Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011

The Gardens at Easton/Praxis: 500 Washington St, Easton, PA 18042

Rose City Nursing & Rehab at Lancaster: 425 N Duke St #4905, Lancaster, PA 17602

The Meadows at York Terrace: 2401 W Market St, Pottsville, PA 17901

Fairlane Gardens Nursing & Rehab at Reading: 21 Fairlane Rd, Reading, PA 19606

The Gardens at Wyoming Valley (Summit): 50 N Pennsylvania Ave, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

The Gardens at East Mountain: 101 E Mountain Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

The Meadows at Stroud: 221 E Brown St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

Other ownership