Nurse fatally shoots co-worker at Philadelphia hospital

PHILADELPHIA — Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his co-worker at a hospital, fled the scene, and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers.

The Philadelphia police commissioner told reporters the 55-year-old gunman was wearing scrubs when he shot and killed a 43-year-old certified nursing assistant at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital early Monday.

The nurse then left the hospital in a U-Haul box truck. Four officers encountered him near a school a short time later. A gunfight ensued, and the suspect and two officers were shot.

The officers' injuries aren't considered life-threatening. The suspect is in critical condition but expected to survive.