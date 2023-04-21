No charges brought against MPD officer in deadly 2022 shooting

Federal prosecutors say they found insufficient evidence to prove that the officer used excessive force in the 2022 deadly shooting.

WASHINGTON — No charges will be filed against a Metropolitan Police Officer who was involved in the deadly shooting of Erica Graham almost a year ago.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced Friday that there was insufficient evidence to pursue charges against Officer Simeon Crawford in the April 2022 shooting.

According to evidence, on April 23, 2022, at 6 a.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a home on Crittenden Street, NW for a report of gunshots fired.

Police would later learn the suspect, Erica Graham, had shot someone before the arrival of officers. She was was dressed as a Special Police Officer at the time.

Once at the scene, officers saw Graham on the porch of a row house holding a gun and wearing a ballistic vest.

Multiple commands to drop the weapon were given by police, to which Graham refused.

Investigators claim Graham pointed her gun several times at officers and pulled the trigger, but it did not fire. Police then requested for back up.

After a few minutes, Officer Simeon Crawford arrived on scene.

Detectives say Crawford climbed over a short railing to another porch attached to the first home and immediately tried to get access to the second home.

Police say Graham crouched down, turned, and pointed the weapon at police again.

Crawford fired two shots. The first shot missed, while the second struck Graham in the chest.

Graham fell to the ground on the porch as police approached and attempted to provide medical attention.

Officers recovered a gun underneath where Graham had fallen.

Officers performed life-saving measures until Fire & EMS arrived, but Graham was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

After a review of the evidence, federal prosecutors say they found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Crawford used excessive force under the circumstances.