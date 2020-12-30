New Year’s Day Holiday Mail Accommodations

Although, there will not be regular mail delivery on the New Year’s Day holiday, Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year and will be delivered on January

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Friday, January 1, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. There will be no regular mail delivery and no mail collection runs conducted throughout the Central Pennsylvania District which encompasses PA Zip Code areas: 169-188 and 195-196.

Although, there will not be regular mail delivery on the New Year’s Day holiday, Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year and will be delivered on January 1. Normal delivery and collection schedules will resume Saturday, January 2nd.

For added customer convenience, Self-Service Kiosks (SSK) are available at the following Central PA District locations and most provide 24-hour access to many postal products and services:

Using a credit or debit card, these self-service kiosks enable customers to conduct business at their convenience. SSKs enable customers to: