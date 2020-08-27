New wheelchair is coming for Harrisburg man who had his wheelchair stolen

For the past several days, Anthony Williams has been forced to sit and wait.
Confined to his house without a car, Williams is unable to walk more than a block on his own.
But Wednesday, a gift changed his life.
A wheelchair was given to Williams to replace the one he had stolen from him in Harrisburg.
"That chair will help me a whole lot," said Williams who added "when I get my chair I'll have my freedom back."
Williams said a woman contacted him offering to help him get a new chair after the $2,000 one he had was taken on August 18 after he said he put the chair on charge outside a gas station at 7th and McLay.
Williams had gone inside the store, and came out to find it missing.
"I have bad legs and I have a bad back," said WIlliams, who said he's been passing the time playing cards, watching TV, and pinning his hope on a promise that a new chair would be given to him. "I couldn't go anywhere. So, that was my bed."
That promise to get Williams a new chair, fulfilled on Thursday.
"I want to thank her and I want to thank everybody for helping me," said Williams.