New wheelchair is coming for Harrisburg man who had his wheelchair stolen

Anthony Williams can't walk more than a block on his own. Now, with a new chair, he will finally have his freedom back.

For the past several days, Anthony Williams has been forced to sit and wait.

Confined to his house without a car, Williams is unable to walk more than a block on his own.

But Wednesday, a gift changed his life.

A wheelchair was given to Williams to replace the one he had stolen from him in Harrisburg.

"That chair will help me a whole lot," said Williams who added "when I get my chair I'll have my freedom back."

Williams said a woman contacted him offering to help him get a new chair after the $2,000 one he had was taken on August 18 after he said he put the chair on charge outside a gas station at 7th and McLay.

Williams had gone inside the store, and came out to find it missing.

"I have bad legs and I have a bad back," said WIlliams, who said he's been passing the time playing cards, watching TV, and pinning his hope on a promise that a new chair would be given to him. "I couldn't go anywhere. So, that was my bed."

That promise to get Williams a new chair, fulfilled on Thursday.