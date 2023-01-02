New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls.
Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended.
The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls.
It is all to try and make some money back after the turnpike went cashless.
Officials say there are around $155 million in unpaid tolls.
Governor Wolf signed it into law in November of 2022.
