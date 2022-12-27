New state law declassifies fentanyl strips

The new year means new laws are going into effect in the Keystone State. One in particular aims to help a growing problem.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The new year means new laws are going into effect in Pennsylvania. One in particular aims to help a growing problem.

The goal is to combat the opioid crisis in the Keystone State.

Come January 2, 2023, fentanyl testing strips will be legal.

Governor Wolf signed off on this legislation last month.

It amends a previous law from 1972. It means fentanyl testing strips are no longer classified as drug paraphernalia.

Fentanyl is only able to be detected through these testing kits. So, state officials say this law will protect those who may use other drugs that are unknowingly laced with fentanyl.

The drug was originally made as a pain reliever, but it has been increasingly used in street drugs like heroin.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, fentanyl is the leading cause of overdose deaths.

Starting next month, people found with fentanyl test strips will not face charges or fines, which before this law would cost upwards of $2,500.