Washington Nationals fire employee for allegedly throwing hot coffee at convenience-store clerk

WASHINGTON — A member of the Washington Nationals organization has been fired for reportedly throwing coffee into the face of a female convenience-store clerk in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, according to ESPN.

Jazhiel Morel, who was the administrator of the Nationals' academy in the Dominican Republic, will allegedly turn himself into police on Monday.

A Twitter video from Friday night shows the alleged incident that has led to Morel's firing and future arrest.

According to ESPN, Morel has been with the Nationals since 2017 and played baseball in the United States.

Nationals players that have come out of the baseball hotbed of the Dominican Republic include Juan Soto, Victor Robles, Wander Suero, Wilmer Difo and Luis Garcia.

Multiple Major League Baseball (MLB) teams have used farm systems in the Dominican Republic to find talent outside of the United States.

In recent years even more players from the Dominican Republic have made their way to play professionally in the U.S.