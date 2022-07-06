'Yes, I'm a Trump Girl' | WV Air National Guard member pleads guilty in Capitol riot

Technical Sgt. Jamie L. Ferguson told a judge she entered the U.S. Capitol Building for 40 minutes on Jan. 6, 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A member of the West Virginia Air National Guard pleaded guilty Wednesday to one misdemeanor count for entering the U.S. Capitol Building as part of a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jamie L. Ferguson appeared before U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta to plead guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The charge is a Class “B” misdemeanor that has earned other Capitol riot defendants sentences ranging from probation and a fine to months in jail.

Ferguson, a noncommissioned officer in the West Virginia Air National Guard who reached the rank of technical sergeant (E-6), was identified to the FBI a week after the riot following an investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI). Investigators were able to identify Ferguson from social media posts and surveillance images of her inside the Capitol wearing a “Yes, I’m a Trump Girl” shirt.

FBI agents eventually conducted an interview with Ferguson at her home, during which she provided them photos and video from the riot and said she’d entered the Capitol and stayed in the Rotunda for approximately 40 minutes.

Ferguson was charged with four misdemeanor counts – three of which will be dropped as a condition of her plea agreement. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18 at 3 p.m.

Ferguson is one of dozens of current and former military servicemembers charged in connection with the Capitol riot. Most recently, another noncommissioned officer, Navy Petty Officer First Class Hatchet Speed, was arrested in Virginia and charged with four misdemeanor counts. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.