What’s Worldle? The new game taking over that’s a lot like Wordle but with one extra L

WASHINGTON — Wordle has a new competitor in the mix and the first few times you hear of it, you might not even realize it’s a new game entirely.
It’s time to give “Worldle” a whirl — and be sure to take note of that spelling; an extra L transforms the name in favor of its new, original theme, which is geography.
Much like Wordle, Worldle involves taking six guesses at what country or territory’s map you’re looking at.
The original social media obsession, now owned by the New York Times, took the country by storm around the start of the new year. Screenshots from the free game popped up all over our Twitter or Facebook feeds as a set of little green, yellow and grey squares with the person posting bragging about - or lamenting - how difficult the day’s puzzle was.
The objective for the original game is to guess a five-letter word, and you have six tries to do so.
Creator Josh Wardle, an NYC-based software engineer, originally created the Wordle game in October of 2021 as a gift for his partner, who is a fan of word games and helped with the game's development.
Worldle’s rules are similar. After each guess, you will have the distance, the direction and the proximity from your guess and the target country, the game’s website describes, adding that the game was heavily inspired by the NYT game.
The new Worldle was created by Twitter user @teuteuf, who says on the social media that he specializes in web and game development and lives in Montpellier, France.
Players can expect a new Worldle to be created daily. The game is free, but its creator is more than happy to take a donation to his coffee fund for those who are looking to show their appreciation for the creative new twist.
