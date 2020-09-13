Winds a worry as death toll reaches 33 from West Coast fires

Authorities say nearly all the dozens of people reported missing after a devastating blaze in southern Oregon have been accounted for.

BEAVERCREEK, Ore. — Warnings of strong winds that could fan the wildfires on the West Coast have added urgency to firefighters' efforts.

The alerts stretch from hard-hit southern Oregon to Northern California and last through Monday evening. One family that lost their home fears having to evacuate a second time because of the weather.

Authorities say nearly all the dozens of people reported missing after a devastating blaze in southern Oregon have been accounted for, but the fires have killed 33 people from California to Washington state.