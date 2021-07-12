Washington Monument set to reopen on July 14

The monument will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

WASHINGTON — D.C. is slowly moving back to normal during the pandemic and will reopen the Washington Monument to the public starting Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The monument will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Masks will be required for all visitors inside the monument, regardless of vaccination status.

In accordance with health guidelines, CDC guidance will be used to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners and volunteers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Monument closed in March of 2020. Since then, it reopened in October and closed again at the beginning of 2021.

You can grab tickets for the Washington Monument online, here. Tickets will not be available on site. There is a non-refundable reservation fee of $1.00 per ticket.

Tickets become available daily at 10 a.m. on the website for the next day’s visits. Each ticket is good for up to four people in a group visiting together.