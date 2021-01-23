Beverley Hills salon owner on video encouraging rioters to enter Capitol arrested

Gina Bisignano was seen in several videos calling for 'angry patriots' to move inside the Capitol on January 6, according to the FBI.

WASHINGTON — A California woman was arrested for participating in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol building after several videos showed her entering the building through a broken window and encouraging others to follow her, saying, "Come on guys. We need patriots. You guys, it’s the way in.”

Gina Bisignano was seen in several videos circulating on social media participating in the insurrection. In one video she's seen pushing against officers in an attempt to get inside the Capitol building. Several others she's seen standing near a window into the building exhorting others to move inside, according to court documents.

On video, Bisgnano states “…Gina’s Beverly Hills…Everybody, we need gas masks…we need weapons...we need strong, angry patriots to help our boys. They don’t want to leave. We need protection.” The documents say that while she's speaking, other rioters nearby can be seen assaulting police officers. Seconds after she calls for strong, angry patriots, one individual begins striking at officers in the police line with what appears to be a baseball bat, documents say.

According to the Department of Justice's statement of facts, Bisignano was seen entering the Capitol building in at least two separate locations and encouraging other rioters to do the same.

In yet another video on social media, she appears to enter the Capitol through a small square opening that leads to the interior of the Capitol. She addresses other rioters from what appears to be the inside of the building, stating “…we need Americans. Come on guys. We need patriots! You guys, it’s the way in. We need some people, we need some people.”

Photos: FBI releases images of persons of interest in Capitol riot 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

In the days following the deadly riot, facing backlash on her salon's Yelp page, Bisignano admitted to being there, saying, "I was let in," according to documents.

She again admitted to being at the riot, and entering the Capitol building in an article published by a local newspaper on January 14.

She was arrested five days later, charged with civil disorder, destruction of government property, aiding and abetting, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Six people died, including a woman who was shot and two Capitol Police officers, and dozens were injured when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Thousands of Trump supporters surrounded the U.S. Capitol following a rally on the National Mall to protest unfounded claims of election fraud in which the President told the crowd to “fight like hell”, and that if they didn’t they were “not going to have a country anymore.”

The mob forced its way in while a joint session of Congress led by Vice President Mike Pence was being held to certify the electoral college vote, confirming Joe Biden’s presidency. The rioters smashed windows, pushed back police lines and scaled the walls of the Capitol, gaining entry as far as the House and Senate Chambers where the historic vote had been happening just minutes before.

The looters ransacked offices of leaders like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and damaged or stole property throughout the complex.