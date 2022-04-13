Virginia lawmakers passed a new bill backed by popular dating app, Bumble, which is working on similar legislation in Pennsylvania.

A bill passed by Virginia lawmakers on Tuesday will make sending explicit images without the explicit consent of the receiver illegal starting this summer.

The bill was backed by the popular and self-described "women-first" dating app, Bumble. The company first got a similar bill passed in Texas and is working on legislation in California, Wisconsin, New York and Pennsylvania, according to a spokesperson.

Their efforts were inspired by a survey done by the company, in which nearly one out of every two women said they've received an unsolicited nude in their lifetime. Of those who had received a lewd image, nearly one out of three said it had been as recent as within the past month.

The bill is set to become law in the Commonwealth on July 1, 2022, and violators will be could be liable to the recipient "for actual damages or $500, whichever is greater, in addition to reasonable attorney fees and costs," the bill states.

The bill also specifies the court may award punitive damages -- which are typically awarded at the court's discretion when the defendant's behavior is found to be especially harmful -- as well as take measures to restrict the perpetrator from committing the act in the future.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) was the chief patron of the bill and Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax) and Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel (R-Fauquier) were chief co-patrons.