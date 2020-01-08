Search stretches on for 8 missing after Marine craft sinks

The vehicle took on water and sank hundreds of feet Thursday off San Clemente Island after a training exercise.

SAN DIEGO — Helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer are searching for eight people missing after their Marine landing craft went down off the Southern California coast.

The tank-like amphibious assault vehicle took on water and sank hundreds of feet Thursday off San Clemente Island after a training exercise. Eight Marines were rescued but one died. Seven Marines and a Navy corpsman are missing.