Search stretches on for 8 missing after Marine craft sinks

The vehicle took on water and sank hundreds of feet Thursday off San Clemente Island after a training exercise.
Credit: AP
In this July 16, 2013, photo is an aerial view of the coast and Pacific Ocean taken flying in to San Clemente Island, in San Diego. A military seafaring assault vehicle that sank off the coast of Southern California with Marines and one Navy corpsman on board is under hundreds feet of water, making it impossible for divers to reach the landing craft and complicating rescue efforts for the missing troops, officials said Friday, July 31, 2020. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)

SAN DIEGO — Helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer are searching for eight people missing after their Marine landing craft went down off the Southern California coast. 

The tank-like amphibious assault vehicle took on water and sank hundreds of feet Thursday off San Clemente Island after a training exercise. Eight Marines were rescued but one died. Seven Marines and a Navy corpsman are missing. 

The Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard are looking for them. The Marine Corps also has suspended waterborne operations of more than 800 of the amphibious vehicles.

