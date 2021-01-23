Man seen on video punching officer during Capitol riot charged

Scott Fairlamb, of New Jersey, was charged in federal court with assaulting an officer

WASHINGTON — A New Jersey man was charged in federal court with assaulting an officer during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Scott Fairlamb was identified by at least four people through videos posted on his social media accounts and national news coverage of the insurrection.

Fairlamb is seen on video as well as he Metropolitan Police officer's body-worn camera footage, according to court documents.

In one video sent to the FBI, Fairlamb is seen carrying a collapsible baton. In the video, posted to Facebook and then later deleted, according to court documents, Fairlamb says, "What do patriots do? We [expletive] disarm them and then we storm the [expletive] Capitol!"

FBI investigators used the submitted videos and DMV records to identify Fairlamb. He was charged in federal court on Friday with one count of assault on a federal officer, and several other charges.

Fairlamb made his initial appearance in the District of New Jersey Friday afternoon; he was ordered released, but the order was stayed pending appeal by the government.

Six people died, including a woman who was shot and two Capitol Police officers, and dozens were injured when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Thousands of Trump supporters surrounded the U.S. Capitol following a rally on the National Mall to protest unfounded claims of election fraud in which the President told the crowd to “fight like hell”, and that if they didn’t they were “not going to have a country anymore.”

The mob forced its way in while a joint session of Congress led by Vice President Mike Pence was being held to certify the electoral college vote, confirming Joe Biden’s presidency. The rioters smashed windows, pushed back police lines and scaled the walls of the Capitol, gaining entry as far as the House and Senate Chambers where the historic vote had been happening just minutes before.

The looters ransacked offices of leaders like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and damaged or stole property throughout the complex.

The building was locked down for more than 4 hours, key members of government were ushered away by armed security to safe locations while other Congressmen and women and their aides barricaded in their offices, fearful for their safety.