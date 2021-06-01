Rudy Giuliani's law license suspended in DC over election fraud lies

The D.C. Court of Appeals suspended Giuliani's license while he awaits a final disciplinary ruling in New York state.

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Court of Appeals suspended Rudy Giuliani’s license to practice law in the District of Columbia on Wednesday – two weeks after the New York Supreme Court pulled his license in the state over “uncontroverted evidence” he lied to the court and the public about evidence of election fraud.

Giuliani, a former U.S. attorney who served as one of former President Donald Trump’s closest advisors and most prominent spokesmen – as well as his personal lawyer – spent months after the 2020 Presidential Election promoting unproven claims about widespread voter fraud. To date, audits in multiple states have found no irregularities that would have changed the outcome of the election.

Last month, an attorney disciplinary committee found that Giuliani had “demonstrated false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large” while serving as a lawyer for Trump.

“This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden,” the committee wrote. “The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society.”

In its 33-page ruling, the committee said Giuliani repeatedly failed to provide evidence or produce witnesses to back up any of his claims. For example, in Pennsylvania, Giuliani failed to provide “a scintilla of evidence for any of the varying and wildly inconsistent numbers of dead people” he claimed voted in the commonwealth in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Giuliani’s attorneys in the New York disciplinary complaint, Barry Kamins and John Leventhal, have said they believe their client will eventually be reinstated “as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years.”