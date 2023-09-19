Ray Epps, center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories, charged in riot

The Arizona man and Marine Corps veteran faces a single count of disorderly conduct in a restricted area.

WASHINGTON — Ray Epps, a Marine Corps veteran who found himself at the center of right-wing conspiracy theories surrounding the Capitol riot, was charged this week with disorderly conduct in a restricted area on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Justice Department filed a misdemeanor count against Epps on Monday in D.C. District Court. The charge, which was entered into the court's public docket Tuesday morning, was filed via a single-count information — which often indicates a plea deal has been reached. A short time later, Chief Judge James Boasberg scheduled an arraignment and change-of-plea hearing for Epps for Wednesday afternoon.

Epps, who previously ran a wedding venue in Arizona, was originally placed on an FBI website for unidentified Jan. 6 suspects, but was later removed. The lengthy period between his removal and criminal charges has allowed conspiracy theories to flourish accusing him of being an "agent provocateur" or undercover federal agent — which Epps has denied. In an interview with the January 6th Committee, Epps said he was not working for any law enforcement agency on Jan. 6 and "has never been an informant for the FBI or any other law enforcement agency."

Epps told the committee he came to D.C. because he "had some questions about the election" and wanted elected officials to hear his concerns. He first appears in video in a crowd of Trump supporters on the streets of D.C. on the evening of Jan. 5 encouraging people to enter the Capitol the next day.

"Tomorrow we need to go into the Capitol!" Epps shouts to the crowd. "Into the Capitol!"

The next day, Epps, wearing a long-sleeved camouflage shirt and a red "TRUMP" hat, can be seen on another video again urging people to go to the Capitol.

"As soon as President Trump is finished speaking we are going to the Capitol," Epps can be heard saying. "That's where our true problems lie."

Once the riot began, Epps is visible in various places on Capitol grounds, including near the first breach of bike rack barricades on the west side of the building. In an image that has become central to conspiracy theories about him, Epps can be seen whispering something to another man, Ryan Samsel of Pennsylvania, before Samsel rushes the barricades and joins other rioters in tearing them down. In the process, prosecutors say Samsel, who continues to await trial, knocked down U.S. Capitol Police Officer Carolyn Edwards and caused her to suffer a concussion.

In his interview with the January 6th Committee, Epps said he was trying to deescalate the situation when he spoke to Samsel.

“I went out and talked to him and told him, okay, you know, that’s not why we’re here," Epps said. "You’ve got to be peaceful, pulled him back and told him, it’s not what we’re about.”

Samsel, who faces felony counts of assault, obstruction and civil disorder, reportedly backed up Epps' version of events in an interview with investigators. According to reporting by the New York Times, Samsel told the FBI Epps has tried to calm him down and it was actually another man, Proud Boy Joe Biggs, who encouraged him to push barricades. Biggs was convicted of seditious conspiracy alongside other leaders of the Proud Boys earlier this year and sentenced last month to 17 years in prison.

Epps can be seen later in the day still on the west side of the Capitol near Proud Boy Zachary Rehl as Rehl appears to spray chemical irritant toward police. Rehl was also convicted at trial and sentenced last month to 15 years in prison.

Unfounded conspiracy theories about Epps being an undercover agent of the federal government quickly gained momentum on the right. They were rocketed to national prominence when former Fox News host Tucker Carlson featured Epps in his "Patriot Purge" documntary, which suggested Jan. 6 might be a false flag operation. Epps’ name was also raised by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during a Senate hearing. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a staunch supporter of Trump who has referred to individuals charged in connection with Jan. 6 as "political prisoners," has repeatedly referenced Epps on her social media account.