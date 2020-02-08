x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest

Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night’s protest to re-center the focus on Black Lives Matter.
Credit: AP
Navy veteran Adam Winther holds a flag while forming a "Wall of Vets" during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Following an agreement between Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and the Trump administration to reduce federal officers in the city, nightly protests remained largely peaceful without major confrontations between demonstrators and officers. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly during Saturday night’s protest when people gathered outside a northeast Portland precinct and threw bottles toward officers. 

Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night’s protest to re-center the focus on Black Lives Matter, three days after the Trump administration agreed to reduce the presence of U.S. federal agents in Oregon. 

Groups gathered Saturday evening in various areas around downtown Portland to listen to speakers and prepare to march to the Justice Center and Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse. 

Related Articles