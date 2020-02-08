Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest

Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night’s protest to re-center the focus on Black Lives Matter.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly during Saturday night’s protest when people gathered outside a northeast Portland precinct and threw bottles toward officers.

Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night’s protest to re-center the focus on Black Lives Matter, three days after the Trump administration agreed to reduce the presence of U.S. federal agents in Oregon.