Poll finds more Americans smoking weed than cigarettes

TEXAS, USA — A recent Gallup poll asking Americans about their tendencies towards vices like alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana shows that Americans are now smoking more weed than tobacco.

The poll states about 16% of Americans say they currently smoke marijuana, while about 48% say they have tried it at some point in their life. That's much higher than when Gallup first asked about marijuana in 1969, when only 4% of Americans aid they had tried marijuana.

That 16% is also more than double what Gallup reported in 2013, when about 7% of Americans said they currently smoke marijuana.

That's higher in their poll than the total number of American cigarette smokers. About 11% of American adults reported smoking tobacco, which is a new low since Gallup began conducting the poll in the 1930s. About three in 10 nonsmokers say they used to smoke. The highest percentage of cigarette smokers, according to Gallup, was 45% in the mid-50s.

Alcohol still remains the king of vices in America, however. The poll found about 45% of Americans said they have had an alcoholic drink within the past week, and another 23% said they use it occasionally, while the remaining third say they totally abstain from alcohol.