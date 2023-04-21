Planned Parenthood Keystone, Gov. Shapiro react to mifepristone ruling

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Supreme Court preserved access to the abortion pill mifepristone in a court order Friday, and officials in our area are speaking out.
President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone Melissa Reed released a statement following the ruling saying, “Mifepristone remains intact and accessible for now. However, this fight is far from over. Anti-abortion extremists will stop at nothing until they have a nationwide abortion ban. Abortion remains safe and legal in Pennsylvania, and we are working like hell to expand access in the state. We’ll continue to show up, as we always do, for our patients and provide the care they deserve."
Governor Josh Shapiro also tweeted in reaction to the ruling, saying he will continue to defend abortion access in the Commonwealth.
Arguments for the case will be heard in a U.S. Court of Appeals on May 17.
