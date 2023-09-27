What's different from this potential government shutdown and the 2018-2019 shutdown?

During the 2018 government shutdown, only certain sectors of the federal government were affected. That's not the case today; here's why.

After all, they're the cause of the shutdown, right?

The longest government shutdown on record happened in 2018 when Donald Trump was president – 34 full days. That was what is called a "partial" shutdown. So what's different now? It's important to understand so you know what's at stake.

Congress has until the stroke of midnight Saturday to avert a shutdown of the federal government . That's the end of the fiscal year, and the government currently lacks approved funding to keep federal operations open beginning Oct. 1.

Congressional leaders in 2018 chose to have a political fight and stood their ground on the rest, meaning all the other appropriations funding was not approved, and those sectors had to close down until Congress came together on a decision.

What happened in 2018 was a partial shutdown because several of the 12 bills passed before the deadline. Those were Defense, Energy-Water, Labor-HHS Education, Legislative Branch, and Military Construction-Veterans Affairs.

The House and Senate can choose to pass the bills in a number of ways: individually, in groups, or as one large package referred to as an "omnibus" bill.

Each of the 12 funding bills, known as appropriations funding, are governed by parallel subcommittees in the Senate and House of Representatives. They are:

A shutdown of the federal government is triggered when Congress fails to agree on funding bills for 12 different sectors of government operations before 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30 – the new fiscal year begins at midnight Oct. 1. That means no funding for the new fiscal year has been approved, and nonessential operations in affected sectors must legally cease.

What's different in 2023? :

According to a 2019 report by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) regarding 2018's partial shutdown, "CBO estimates that the federal civilian workforce totals about 2.1 million workers and that about 800,000 of them (or about 40 percent) are employed at agencies that lacked an appropriation during the partial shutdown ... Of those 800,000 employees, CBO estimates, about 300,000 (or 38 percent of employees at agencies without an appropriation) were furloughed during the shutdown."

The key difference between what happened in 2018 and what's happening now is that none of the funding has passed. So if no deal is reached by Saturday's end, all 12 sectors of the federal government will have to shutter, putting hundreds of thousands of American workers at risk.

When paychecks stopped going out, the people affected were not members of Congress. Most did not work on Capitol Hill. These were largely rank-and-file employees trying to support themselves and their families.