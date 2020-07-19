x
Oregon sues feds over Portland protests as unrest continues

Demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality have happened daily in Portland since the killing of George Floyd in May.
Credit: Doug Brown, ACLU of Oregon
Federal officers in Portland, Oregon. Photo by: Doug Brown, ACLU of Oregon.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Oregon’s attorney general is seeking an order to stop federal agents from arresting people in Portland as the city continues to be convulsed by nightly protests that have gone on for seven weeks and have now pitted local officials against the Trump administration. 

Federal agents, some wearing camouflage, and some wearing dark Homeland Security uniforms used tear gas at least twice to break up crowds late Friday night. 

Demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality have happened daily in Oregon’s largest city since Minneapolis police killed George Floyd on May 25. 

President Donald Trump has decried the disorder, and Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf blasted the protesters as “lawless anarchists.” 

